Local tattoo parlors working to keep clients safe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Salons and barber shops weren't the only places who could increase their capacity from 25 to 50-percent Wednesday. Phase three of the Stay Safe Minnesota plan includes tattoo parlors too.

Employees at Autonomy Tattoo and Piercing is utilizing all of their space to keep people socially distanced. That's been different for an industry that's used to walk-ins and face-to-face interactions.

Because tattoos require skin-to-skin contacts, artists are wearing face shields, masks, and gloves. But cleanliness and sanitation isn't anything new for this business.

"We're just doubling up on that everything that we do," Co-owner Amber McCann said. "So when they're already cleaning in between appointments, obviously everyone wearing their face masks, we're wiping down even pens and door handles just multiple times a day and just really trying to keep up on that side of things."

Both tattoos and piercings are by appointment only right now. Guests aren't allowed in the shop in order to limit the number of people inside.

Still, it's clear people have been waiting out the pandemic to get more ink.

"Even though we are closed down and people knew we were closed, they still wanted to support us in any way that we could which we are so grateful for and thankful," McCann said. "But it's really nice to see the faces of new and our old clients coming back in and ready to rock and roll with us."