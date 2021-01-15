Local students honor MLK through poetry

ROCHESTER, MN --- When we think of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. some might think of him as a dynamic, even poetic public speaker. So what better way to honor his legacy than through poetry?

Our nation continues to honor the legacy of Dr. King decades after his assassination. Diversity Council-Rochester has honored the late civil rights leader in each of the last 13 years.

The diversity council encourages young school-aged kids to build their poems around a specific quote or theme.

The diversity council's executive director, Dee Sabol, says the young people in the contest have experienced very different experiences than previous generations.

She explains, “It's critically important that we use what we've learned from Dr. king, and pull that forward into what we're facing today."

Sabol says, “It's really important that we listen to them, and hear them, and honor their voices as we make decisions that are going to affect the future."

The virtual MLK breakfast will be streamed on Monday at 10am where one student from each category of winners will have the opportunity to recite their poem.