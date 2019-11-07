Clear

Local student and teacher awarded Defender of Kindness

A student and a teacher from St. Pius X School were presented with the Defender of Kindness award from the Minnesota Vikings.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 5:59 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Viktor with the Minnesota Vikings made a trip to Rochester for his quest to stop bullying.

A student and a teacher from St. Pius X School were awarded the Defender of Kindness award. The award recognizes those who have gone above and beyond to stand up, take action, open up and protect agaisnt bulling. Kindergarten teacher Emily Heydon and 4th grader George Restovich are doing just that. 

The emcee of the event was a Minnesota Vikings cheerleader who's actually a Rochester native. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -7°
Cold and more cold coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/7

Image

Triton's FFA Success

Image

Harvest struggles

Image

Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month

Image

Warming Center

Image

Mayo Clinic Asks for Young Blood Donors

Image

Feed a Farmer Day

Image

PIO Class

Image

Video Game Curfew

Image

Warming Center

Community Events