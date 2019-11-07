Local student and teacher awarded Defender of Kindness

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Viktor with the Minnesota Vikings made a trip to Rochester for his quest to stop bullying.
A student and a teacher from St. Pius X School were awarded the Defender of Kindness award. The award recognizes those who have gone above and beyond to stand up, take action, open up and protect agaisnt bulling. Kindergarten teacher Emily Heydon and 4th grader George Restovich are doing just that.
The emcee of the event was a Minnesota Vikings cheerleader who's actually a Rochester native.
