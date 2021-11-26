Local stores ready to welcome customers for Small Business Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Black Friday may be considered the Super Bowl of shopping but Saturday is another important shopping day meant to support small businesses in our community.

Around half of Americans across the nation are expected to turn out for Small Business Saturday; that's according to a survey from LendingTree.

The same survey found more than 60% of consumers say the pandemic strengthened their loyalty to community businesses.

In Rochester Scrub Your Butt Soap Company is offering 10% off all products in-store. Owner Cindy Senjem says she's excited to see the community come out and shop local, especially during the pandemic.

Senjem said, "It's really helpful we feel like they're concerned about the small businesses and want to make sure we're trying to survive in this climate."

The store will also have a drawing anyone who stops by the store can enter tomorrow. You will have the chance to win a gift bag full of local products from the store.

The winner will be contacted on Saturday evening.