Tyrol Ski & Sports sees high demand for winter equipment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As snowflakes continue to fall, some outdoor enthusiasts may be pretty excited.

Tyrol Ski & Sports owner Kristin Welch says there has been an increase in not only outdoor rentals, but also ski purchases.

Welch says the store has never seen sales this high so early in the season.

She says the family-owned outdoor store saw a surge in sales before Christmas.

In fact, she thinks the store may have already doubled sales for winter equipment this season.

If you were looking to rent snow shoes or cross country skis, Welch says the store has decided to sell its rentals because it was tough keeping up with the demand and sizes are limited.

"We have run out of some sizes of downhill and cross country equipment definitely. And we even proactively tried to reorder earlier in the season and have reordered a couple times, but now the companies are starting to run out," says Welch.

The store is still renting equipment for downhill skiing and you can purchase other winter equipment too.