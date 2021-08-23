Local statements on the FDA giving full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine

Statement from Mayo Clinic:

The Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, making it the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive such approval.

The Pfizer vaccine was previously available under an FDA emergency use authorization. This emergency use authorization followed rigorous testing that included thousands of clinical trial participants.

"Based on clinical trial results, Mayo Clinic experts have promoted the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines since the emergency use authorizations were given," says James Watson, M.D., chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group. "We know, however, that some patients, staff and community members were seeking more assurances. Full FDA approval requires a rigorous review of data for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing processes, which I hope removes a barrier to vaccination for many individuals."

Emergency use authorization requires manufacturers to follow at least half of clinical trial participants for at least two months postvaccination, which is the period when most side effects occur. Full approval requires trial participants to be followed for at least six months, and it requires a higher level of oversight and inspections, and more in-depth review of data about effectiveness and manufacturing processes.

Mayo Clinic can now send COVID-19 vaccination appointment invitations as part of routine practice operations. In addition, vaccine supplies can be ordered directly from Pfizer rather than from state departments of health.

Statement from MercyOne North Iowa:

Today, the FDA granted permanent biologic license approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals. Americans have been receiving the Pfizer vaccine since the FDA granted EUA last December. This permanent approval means the vaccine passed numerous, required safety checks including study of all reported side effects and any adverse reactions. Several months of safety data showed the vaccine is safe and effective. This announcement should ease concerns from people who've been hesitant to receive the vaccine while still under emergency use authorization.

The CDC will share more information in the coming days. The FDA is also reviewing Moderna's application for permanent approval of its vaccine. Johnson and Johnson earned EUA for its vaccine later than Pfizer and Moderna and has not applied for permanent approval from the FDA.

We encourage all colleagues, patients, residents and people in the communities we serve to get vaccinated. Vaccination is an important step to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statement from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds:

The FDA's full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offers Iowans and Americans who've not yet been vaccinated the assurance they need to do so now. The vaccine is the best defense against the virus, and it's been proven highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death, even against variants. The vaccine is widely available in the state, and I encourage all eligible Iowans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

With the FDA approval today, there’s no time like the present to get your COVID vaccine. It’s easy, safe, and effective. https://t.co/IRMAIpCFdY — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) August 23, 2021

2day FDA fully authorized the Pfizer vaccine Vaccines are safe effective & free 4 all Americans Vaccine shots are widely available @ health care providers across Iowa Doctor offices pharmacies clinics & more See https://t.co/sWXs1YvcLq 4 more info — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 23, 2021