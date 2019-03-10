Local standout wrestlers share bond as Iowa commits

It's no secret, the state of Iowa loves their wrestling. The University of Iowa is no different, the program routinely sells out Carver-Hawkeye Arena and brings in top recruits year after year. With so many great wrestlers in the area, it's no surprise to see them dip into the talent pool.
Among local wrestlers committed to the school are Kasson-Mantorville's Patrick Kennedy, Albert Lea's Zach Glazier, Simley's Ryan Sokol and Mason City's Cullan and Colby Schriever.
