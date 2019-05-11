Clear

May 11 local sports scores

Scores from the area

Posted: May. 11, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

High School Baseball

Alden Conger-Glenville Emmons 9, Madelia 8

Dover-Eyota 18, Houston 2

Austin 10, John Marshall 4 

John Marshall 13, Austin 7 

Caledonia 6, La Crescent-Hokah 3

Lourdes 10, Chatfield 0

Luther 11, Mabel-Canton 0

Hayfield 7, Lyle-Pacelli 2

Hayfield 4, United South Central 2

Blooming Prairie 12, Medford 1

High School Softball

John Marshall 11, Austin 4

John Marshall 5, Austin 3

Byron 6, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 5

Byron 10, Dover-Eyota 7

Coon Rapids 7, Chatfield 5

NRHEG 15, Lyle Pacelli

Red Wing 12, Century 5

Red Wing 5, Century 3

St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 6, Alden Conger-Glenville Emmons 1

High School Girls Tennis

Decorah 5, Osage 0

Charles City 5, Hampton-Dumont 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 5, Clear Lake 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 5, Charles City

Waterloo West 5, Mason City 0

High School Boys Tennis

Cedar Rapids Washington 6, Mason City 0

NJCAA Baseball

Des Moines Area 7, NIACC 2

NJCAA Softball

NIACC 6, Kirkwood 3

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Intermittent sun for the second half of the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walleye fishing season kicks off in Minnesota

Image

Anglers hit the water on Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Tracking More Sun for Mother's Day

Image

Iowa high school state track & field qualifiers.

Image

Local fisher chosen to tour Governor Walz during Fishing Opener

Image

Young anglers hope for the big one at Governor's Fishing Challenge

Image

Honoring the fallen

Image

Time-delay safes at CVS

Image

Biggest fish stories

Image

Drug price laws in Minnesota

Community Events