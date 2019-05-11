May 11 local sports scores

High School Baseball
Alden Conger-Glenville Emmons 9, Madelia 8
Dover-Eyota 18, Houston 2
Austin 10, John Marshall 4
John Marshall 13, Austin 7
Caledonia 6, La Crescent-Hokah 3
Lourdes 10, Chatfield 0
Luther 11, Mabel-Canton 0
Hayfield 7, Lyle-Pacelli 2
Hayfield 4, United South Central 2
Blooming Prairie 12, Medford 1
High School Softball
John Marshall 11, Austin 4
John Marshall 5, Austin 3
Byron 6, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 5
Byron 10, Dover-Eyota 7
Coon Rapids 7, Chatfield 5
NRHEG 15, Lyle Pacelli
Red Wing 12, Century 5
Red Wing 5, Century 3
St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 6, Alden Conger-Glenville Emmons 1
High School Girls Tennis
Decorah 5, Osage 0
Charles City 5, Hampton-Dumont 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 5, Clear Lake 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 5, Charles City
Waterloo West 5, Mason City 0
High School Boys Tennis
Cedar Rapids Washington 6, Mason City 0
NJCAA Baseball
Des Moines Area 7, NIACC 2
NJCAA Softball
NIACC 6, Kirkwood 3