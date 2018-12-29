Clear
Local sports highlights from Saturday

NA3HL action between the North Iowa Bulls and Rochester Grizzlies plus the Waldorf Warriors women's basketball team back at home.

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Bulls, Grizzlies and Waldorf Warriors in action before 2018 comes to a close. Press play on the video tab for the highlights. 

