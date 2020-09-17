Local sports bar prepares for Big Ten football season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the Big Ten conference reversing its decision to play football this season, local sports bars are gearing up to serve loyal fans.

Restaurants in Minnesota are still at 50-percent capacity. Safety measures including sanitation, reservations, and masking policies will stay in place.

Rooster's President and Owner Ross Manahan said it will be nice to have some sort of normalcy back.

"It helps bring some people in and I think it gives the employees a little bit more of a fun environment to work in," Manahan said. "During the game they can wear their jerseys and support their teams. So it's kinda more of a back to normal, I hate to say that, but back to normal process."

Currently, the patio is still open at Rooster's. Staff will have to see how things go once it gets colder.

"So you kinda gotta play that by ear as how things go and when the games are," Manahan said, "but typically most of the college games are during the daytime and middle of the day not when it's quite so busy so it shouldn't be a problem for us."

Teams have six weeks to prepare for their first game and are allowed to start practicing immediately.

Football teams for the Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference began their seasons Saturday, Sept. 12.