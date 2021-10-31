Local solar panels to provide power in NE Iowa and SE Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – MiEnergy Cooperative will soon begin buying electricity from local solar arrays.

The utility has reached a power purchase agreement with OneEnergy Renewables to buy up to nine megawatts of electricity from solar arrays in Rushford Villages, Fountain, Lanesboro, and Stockton. The 25-year deal will provide enough power for roughly 1,900 homes.

“We wanted our own local projects to incorporate into our system operations for peak demand management and targeted on peak energy savings,” says Brian Krambeer, MiEnergy Cooperative president and CEO. “These projects will reduce MiEnergy’s cost to purchase power.”

MiEnergy Cooperative maintains 5,500 miles of power lines covering most of Fillmore, Houston, and Winona counties in Minnesota and Chickasaw, Howard, and Winneshiek counties in Iowa. The cooperative also serves small pockets bordering those counties. It provides electricity to more than 18,800 members in northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota.