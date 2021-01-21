Local shop sees an increase in ice skate sales

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Outdoor activities are gaining in popularity this winter.

One local boutique is seeing an uptick in recreational ice skate sales.

Ama La Vita's store owner Ginger Knapp says ice skates have been a hot commodity this year and they were not expecting it.

Knapp says the store has been bustling with ice skate orders since Christmas.

She says the store has had a difficult time keeping the skates in stock.

During a normal year, the shop gets about one order a week of 5 to 10 skates.

This year, the shop is making three trips a week and picking up about 25 skates each time.

Knapp says the orders are not slowing down.

"We are still getting the calls in. Do you have skates? Do you have skates? And a lot of it is adult sizing. Some kid sizing, but a lot of adults," says Knapp.

She says the shop is all stocked up for the weekend, but she anticipates the skates will go quickly, so don't wait too long!

The shop also sells women's clothing, home decor, and dance accessories.