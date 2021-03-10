Local sheriff's office offering tips to prevent catalytic converter theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the car part that continues to be a target for crime in Olmsted County. Thieves continue to steal catalytic converters and look to sell them for money.

"We've seen different spikes over the years," said Sergeant Jim Schueller.

Schueller whose been working for Olmsted County Sheriff's Office for 22 years, tells KIMT News 3 now is the most he's seeing them being stolen during his time working for them. To avoid dealing with this expensive problem, he has some tips.

"If you can park in a garage that would be the number one thing," explained Schueller. "Try to park in well-lit areas so that discourages that type of theft."

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, there are devices you can buy like locks and alarms which can make it harder for thieves to steal catalytic converters. He also recommends installing video cameras if possible and not to hesitate to call 911 if you spot someone trying to steal one.