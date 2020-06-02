Local shave ice business reopens in new location due to beach closure

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Klause family began a shave ice business, Minne'SNO'da, in 2019 to teach their sons life skills like money managament and customer service. The trailer was parked at Foster Arend Beach and Park for most of summer 2019, except for when the Krauses had it booked for an event. This summer, the beach is closed and all events the business had scheduled are cancelled.

The family debated opening this year or not, but ultimately decided to find a new location and open up for business. As of June 2nd, Minne'SNO'da will be parked in the former Ace Hardware parking lot at 37th Street and West River Parkway until further notice.

"It's great to be open," says Nick Krause. "It's been a long road to get here. We didn't know if we were even going to open this year because everything we had planned cancelled. Every single event we had cancelled, from birthday parties, to graduations, to Rochesterfest so kind of at the last minute we decided let's do it."

With other places to cool off in Rochester like pools and beaches closed, the family hopes people will come to Minne'sno'da to find relief from the heat.

The trailer will set up shop at the former Ace Hardware parking lot until further notice, but may have to find a new location again if the building sells.