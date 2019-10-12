Local schools receive state funding for school safety initiatives

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's an issue on the minds of parents, students and educators across the country, school safety. Districts in our area are getting help from the state to improve security. Rochester, Byron and Chatfield are just some of the districts getting part of the 30 million dollars from the new education budget set aside for this very purpose.

School safety is always on the mind of Megan Sullivan. She has two young kids in Chatfield. School districts throughout Minnesota are getting money from the state, under the safe schools levy, to fund school safety initiatives.

Chatfield will receive over $31,000.

KIMT spoke to the superintendent who says the funding will go towards updating security systems, equipment and training. Rochester Public Schools received over $600,000. Money that's helping ease the minds of parents dropping their kids off at school.

“It's always reassuring to know that anybody beyond me is caring about my kids safety,” said Sullivan.

The funding is a one time disbursement and funding is based on per-pupil basis. The money will be disbursed to districts by the end of this month.