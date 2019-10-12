Clear

Local schools receive state funding for school safety initiatives

Districts in our area are getting part of the 30 million

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 1:48 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's an issue on the minds of parents, students and educators across the country, school safety. Districts in our area are getting help from the state to improve security. Rochester, Byron and Chatfield are just some of the districts getting part of the 30 million dollars from the new education budget set aside for this very purpose.

School safety is always on the mind of Megan Sullivan. She has two young kids in Chatfield. School districts throughout Minnesota are getting money from the state, under the safe schools levy, to fund school safety initiatives.

Chatfield will receive over $31,000.

KIMT spoke to the superintendent who says the funding will go towards updating security systems, equipment and training. Rochester Public Schools received over $600,000. Money that's helping ease the minds of parents dropping their kids off at school.

“It's always reassuring to know that anybody beyond me is caring about my kids safety,” said Sullivan.

The funding is a one time disbursement and funding is based on per-pupil basis. The money will be disbursed to districts by the end of this month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
When will nicer weather return?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 10/12 2

Image

Learning about sound therapy

Image

Lourdes boys soccer advances to 1A semifinal

Image

STEM Festival at NIACC

Image

Weather forecast 9/12

Image

RCTC volleyball cruises, sweeps Fergus Falls

Image

Gov. Walz bags a bird in Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener

Image

RCTC squanders 20 point lead in second half, falls to Itasca

Image

Learning in the field; tackling hunting and trap shooting for the first time

Image

Tips & Tricks for pheasant hunting

Community Events