Local schools continue tradition of hosting Veterans Day programs

ROCKWELL, Iowa - It's a tradition in schools big and small across our area, welcoming in veterans for special Veteran's Day programs. That includes West Fork Schools morning in Rockwell.

The event is centered on veterans like Mike Echelberger who served two tours in Vietnam. Echelberger tells KIMT he likes to see schools put on these events because it educates the kids about the impact veterans have on the world we live in today.

“Freedom, patriotism and enjoying America and all the things we enjoy here in the United States. Obviously we just had an election, you know we choose things. We come and go as we please and a lot of people gave a lot for that freedom,” says Echelberger.

Echelberger says all major wars were represented by veterans at Monday’s program except for World War II.