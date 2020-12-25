Local restaurants try to stay busy during Christmas

ROCHESTER,Minn- While many restaurants remain closed today, some ethnic ones in The Med City opened their doors for take out and delivery. Although the phone was ringing throughout the day, restaurants such as India Garden were not busy. This is also the first Christmas management decided to open its doors.

"My business is not very good today," said Shahnaz Begum, an employee working at the restaurant. "We are probably gonna get a little bit of business."

Management decided to open India Garden on Christmas after struggling during the pandemic. Over at China King, it wasn't much busier but an employee did see some customers pop in for take out and delivery.

"Christmas is not a regular day," said employee Qing Lin. "Restaurants are not open so were open."

Aside from Tuesdays, the only holiday China King closes is Thanksgiving. India Garden though is hoping to be busier for New Year's.