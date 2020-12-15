Clear

Local restaurants provide free meals for Rochester first responders

Rochester restaurants are recognizing the hard work of local first responders.

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 5:59 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester restaurants are recognizing the hard work of local first responders. 

Hollandberry Pannekoeken, Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar, and The Tap House all provided free meals to the Rochester Police Department today. 

There are eleven restaurants participating in this effort. 

Free meals will be delivered to Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, the Rochester Police Department, the Rochester Fire Department, and the Government Center. 

The owner of Hollandberry Pannekoeken, Tasos Psomas, says this is an important gesture, especially this year. 

"It's kind of everything.  My whole staff, when I told them about it, said 'we're in!  Let's go!  Let's do this!  What can I do to help?'  So it's just a good time of year to feel good, isn't it?  And we need to feel good right now," says Psomas. 

Rochester Police officer, Douglas Renling, says he is grateful. 

"It's very, very appreciated.  Rochester is a great community and our community does stand behind us, despite all the negativity in the air these days, so it's just nice to see them showing it in this manner," says Renling. 

Free meals will be delivered through the rest of the week. 

