Local restaurants adapt to "new normal" after Governor extends restrictions

Restaurant operators had hoped Governor Walz would reopen indoor dining this week. Now that indoor dining restrictions for restaurants have officially been extended, local restaurant owners are continuing to adapt to this new "normal" way of business.

This time last year, guests were able to walk right inside their favorite restaurant, grab a table and sit down to enjoy their dine-in experience with family and friends. Now -- nine months into a global pandemic-- everyone including restaurant owners, are getting pretty used to this new idea of normal.

One local pizzeria -- Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria in Rochester has thrived off take-out orders for the majority of the pandemic-- since the initial shut down.

Owner, Pasquale Presa, explains, “It seems like our motto -- is starting to become more of a takeout, than a sit down."

The restaurant is constantly coming up with new ways to increase business.

One thing they just started doing last week-- is delivering to homes and hotels in the evenings.

says this in addition to takeout orders and frozen pizza sales are helping the bottom line.

Pressa says, “It doesn't replace the people coming into the restaurant, where last year was phenomenal, and this year, is just a matter of being lucky..."

Since the start of the pandemic, they've seen a major decrease in business.

Pasquale's is trying to bring in business with new marketing strategies -- engaging more on social media, and handing out flyers in person in places like hotels.

Presa explains, “So it's like the old days you have to get out and pound the pavement, in order to survive and have high hope that we will get through this."

Pasquale says although the restrictions on indoor dining have caused a decline in sales, he is grateful to be able to provide work for his employees.

Pasquale's frozen pizzas can be purchased to take home from the restaurant directly -- and are also sold at Hy-vee grocery stores throughout the Rochester area.

Another local Kitchen and Bar, Pappy’s Place in Rochester, usually sees their busiest time of the year in December.

Owner, Sheila Pappas says they have not yet received any sort of state relief since the Governor closed indoor dining.

She also says during the initial shut down earlier this year, the restaurant saw a lot more take out customers than they are seeing now.

She emphasizes, “We miss our customers coming in and just interacting together, and enjoying the holiday season. So we're missing our customers the most."

She says part of the reason for the decrease in business, might be that people just can't afford it.

Pappas explains, “There's a lot of servers, and a lot of bartenders out there right now, that are not making their holiday money, so they don't have the extra money to spend."

And although pappy's place isn't known as a breakfast joint -- one way they are hoping to increase business-- is by adding a to-go style brunch on weekends.