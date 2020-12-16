Clear

Local restaurants adapt to "new normal" after Governor extends restrictions

Now that indoor dining restrictions for restaurants have officially been extended, local restaurant owners are continuing to adapt to this new "normal" way of business.

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 7:15 PM
Posted By: Samantha Soto

Restaurant operators had hoped Governor Walz would reopen indoor dining this week. Now that indoor dining restrictions for restaurants have officially been extended, local restaurant owners are continuing to adapt to this new "normal" way of business.
This time last year, guests were able to walk right inside their favorite restaurant, grab a table and sit down to enjoy their dine-in experience with family and friends. Now -- nine months into a global pandemic-- everyone including restaurant owners, are getting pretty used to this new idea of normal.
One local pizzeria -- Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria in Rochester has thrived off take-out orders for the majority of the pandemic-- since the initial shut down.
Owner, Pasquale Presa, explains, “It seems like our motto -- is starting to become more of a takeout, than a sit down."
The restaurant is constantly coming up with new ways to increase business.
One thing they just started doing last week-- is delivering to homes and hotels in the evenings.
says this in addition to takeout orders and frozen pizza sales are helping the bottom line.
Pressa says, “It doesn't replace the people coming into the restaurant, where last year was phenomenal, and this year, is just a matter of being lucky..."
Since the start of the pandemic, they've seen a major decrease in business.
Pasquale's is trying to bring in business with new marketing strategies -- engaging more on social media, and handing out flyers in person in places like hotels.
Presa explains, “So it's like the old days you have to get out and pound the pavement, in order to survive and have high hope that we will get through this."
Pasquale says although the restrictions on indoor dining have caused a decline in sales, he is grateful to be able to provide work for his employees.
Pasquale's frozen pizzas can be purchased to take home from the restaurant directly -- and are also sold at Hy-vee grocery stores throughout the Rochester area.
Another local Kitchen and Bar, Pappy’s Place in Rochester, usually sees their busiest time of the year in December.
Owner, Sheila Pappas says they have not yet received any sort of state relief since the Governor closed indoor dining.
She also says during the initial shut down earlier this year, the restaurant saw a lot more take out customers than they are seeing now.
She emphasizes, “We miss our customers coming in and just interacting together, and enjoying the holiday season. So we're missing our customers the most."
She says part of the reason for the decrease in business, might be that people just can't afford it.
Pappas explains, “There's a lot of servers, and a lot of bartenders out there right now, that are not making their holiday money, so they don't have the extra money to spend."
And although pappy's place isn't known as a breakfast joint -- one way they are hoping to increase business-- is by adding a to-go style brunch on weekends.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 384164

Reported Deaths: 4542
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin802871252
Ramsey34300593
Dakota27615237
Anoka27003265
Washington17090150
Stearns16065145
St. Louis11333159
Scott1023371
Wright999768
Olmsted820946
Sherburne710449
Carver596822
Clay582769
Kandiyohi505648
Rice493446
Blue Earth473222
Crow Wing428248
Otter Tail391037
Chisago382524
Benton361765
Nobles340841
Winona333039
Douglas320350
Mower311323
Polk306640
McLeod286531
Morrison276736
Goodhue267035
Beltrami263929
Lyon262123
Becker250629
Itasca247429
Isanti242925
Carlton238329
Steele23539
Todd212119
Pine202310
Nicollet191430
Mille Lacs190438
Brown184024
Freeborn180214
Le Sueur179713
Cass177713
Meeker176222
Waseca158212
Roseau15279
Martin143223
Wabasha13522
Hubbard129933
Redwood121623
Renville119134
Chippewa115518
Cottonwood11485
Dodge10623
Wadena103510
Houston10046
Watonwan9965
Rock97010
Sibley9424
Aitkin94131
Fillmore9370
Kanabec86218
Pennington84210
Pipestone84018
Yellow Medicine79613
Faribault7835
Swift74113
Murray7075
Jackson6973
Pope6513
Marshall63611
Stevens6255
Clearwater61410
Wilkin5385
Lac qui Parle5208
Lake50211
Koochiching5017
Lincoln4311
Unassigned40859
Big Stone4072
Norman3997
Mahnomen3626
Grant3477
Kittson32514
Red Lake2763
Traverse1762
Lake of the Woods1381
Cook970

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 256789

Reported Deaths: 3291
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk37812379
Linn15539221
Scott12998120
Black Hawk11882193
Woodbury11508151
Johnson1039143
Dubuque10037126
Pottawattamie750879
Story746123
Dallas719260
Webster409151
Sioux408939
Cerro Gordo403051
Clinton378750
Marshall377553
Buena Vista337921
Muscatine332566
Warren331725
Des Moines327326
Plymouth312142
Wapello287388
Lee258521
Jasper257848
Jones247934
Marion235934
Henry231520
Carroll218926
Bremer214038
Crawford194316
Benton187332
Jackson168523
Boone165514
Washington163526
Tama163355
Dickinson158012
Delaware155427
Mahaska148432
Clay142710
Wright141712
Kossuth138323
Buchanan133315
Hardin133222
Hamilton132221
Page129310
Clayton126927
Harrison126449
Cedar126316
Winneshiek121716
Floyd120226
Mills120211
Fayette119714
Butler115715
Lyon114521
Calhoun11398
Poweshiek111221
Cherokee109916
Iowa106619
Hancock105421
Winnebago103326
Allamakee102718
Sac97510
Louisa96923
Chickasaw96710
Grundy95314
Union94812
Cass93236
Mitchell91119
Emmet88423
Appanoose88033
Humboldt86616
Shelby86620
Guthrie85322
Jefferson85216
Madison8388
Franklin81717
Palo Alto7532
Keokuk73318
Pocahontas6434
Ida64017
Montgomery63113
Howard63015
Greene5976
Osceola5935
Davis57912
Unassigned5690
Clarke5566
Monroe51615
Adair51316
Monona51212
Taylor5028
Worth4392
Fremont4295
Van Buren42011
Lucas4106
Decatur3822
Wayne33821
Audubon3346
Ringgold3196
Adams2122
