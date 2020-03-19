Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local coffee company wants to give sanitizer to community members working in healthcare and with at-risk people

Because the business now has more than they need, they would like to give some bottles to people who work in healthcare or work with elderly or other at-risk people.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 7:49 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fiddlehead Coffee Co. launched its second restaurant location in the Avani building on Miracle Mile just about 2 weeks before the Coronavirus pandemic hit.

Because of the mandated restaurant closures, and Fiddlehead's preparations for a new restaurant, it now has a surplus of a restaurant-grade cleaning agent called steramine. Within a minute, the spray kills micro-organisms including Covid-19.

It comes in tablet form and is dissolved in water. It can then be put into spray bottles. One bottle of the tablets can make 150 gallons of sanitizer.

Because the business now has more than they need, they would like to give some bottles to people who work in healthcare or work with elderly or other at-risk people.

"We have a ton and I would be more than happy to hook up the community and share in the surplus because we have so much," says Patrick Phelan, one of Fiddlehead's owners.

Fiddlehead is still selling coffe drinks out of the Avani location. You can call ahead and they'll bring it to you curbside, or you can stop in but they're only allowing 3 people in the lobby at a time for social-distancing. Fiddlehead is also roasting beans at the Flats on Fourth location and will deliver beans to your door for free.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Storms to snow on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Alliant Energy Suspending Disconnects

Image

Hollandberry Pannekoeken Passes Out Meals

Image

Chris' Weather in a Minute 3/19

Image

Restaurants Adapting to No Dine-In Policy

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/19

Image

A surplus of sanitizer

Image

What does "Shelter in place" look like?

Image

Alliant Energy Suspending Disconnects

Image

Stimulus checks could be on the way

Image

Telehealth Counseling Services in Rochester

Community Events