Local coffee company wants to give sanitizer to community members working in healthcare and with at-risk people

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fiddlehead Coffee Co. launched its second restaurant location in the Avani building on Miracle Mile just about 2 weeks before the Coronavirus pandemic hit.

Because of the mandated restaurant closures, and Fiddlehead's preparations for a new restaurant, it now has a surplus of a restaurant-grade cleaning agent called steramine. Within a minute, the spray kills micro-organisms including Covid-19.

It comes in tablet form and is dissolved in water. It can then be put into spray bottles. One bottle of the tablets can make 150 gallons of sanitizer.

Because the business now has more than they need, they would like to give some bottles to people who work in healthcare or work with elderly or other at-risk people.

"We have a ton and I would be more than happy to hook up the community and share in the surplus because we have so much," says Patrick Phelan, one of Fiddlehead's owners.

Fiddlehead is still selling coffe drinks out of the Avani location. You can call ahead and they'll bring it to you curbside, or you can stop in but they're only allowing 3 people in the lobby at a time for social-distancing. Fiddlehead is also roasting beans at the Flats on Fourth location and will deliver beans to your door for free.