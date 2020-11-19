Local restaurant supports non-profit for Give to the Max Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - November 19th is Give to the Max Day in Minnesota -- and Five West will be donating 10 percent of all proceeds to Rochester non-profit Bear Creek Services.

Bear Creek provides support for those with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injury.

The funds donated will go toward providing things like vehicles and housing to its clients.

Event Coordinator Pam Alberts says, “We know that the restaurants are hurting, and we know that we need to raise money to continue with our programs, so what a great partnership. hopefully the community supports the restaurants who support us."

In addition to the funds raised Thursday between 7 am and 10 pm -- an anonymous donor will match proceeds made from five west up to six thousand dollars.

For more on how you can help support the organization, go to https://www.bearcreekservices.org/.