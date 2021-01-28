Local restaurant's response to Olmsted County's COVID-19 vaccine plan for businesses

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN -- Olmsted County Public h=Health is encouraging businesses, organizations, and agencies in the county to complete an online COVID-19 vaccine planning form.Olmsted County Public Health officials tell KIMT nearly 300 businesses and organizations have already signed up.

This form will help identify all the businesses in the county and determine where the business falls within the phases and priorities of rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria, one local business who has already signed up, thinks it’s important for restaurant staff to be vaccinated.

Owner Pasquale Presa, says “Every business that has been open and has been essential should be just as important as the frontline employees because if we are providing food for people that are relying on product, we need to protect ourselves as well."

He expresses his hope for the future of his business.

He adds, "I'm blessed we feel really great, that this opportunity is presented, and once they start to get the vaccine here in the town more and more, and businesses like us and others are able to get it, it's one more thing that gets us to that light at the end of the tunnel."

Public health wants businesses to know the form itself does not register staff for the vaccine.

The sign-up simply allows public health to more easily connect with interested businesses once the vaccine is available to them.

To access the form, visit https://ocwebdocs.co.olmsted.mn.us/Forms/COVID19VaccinationPlanning.