Local restaurant gets creative with take-outs during pandemic

During the Coronavirus pandemic Minnesota restaurants have been dialed back to take out only.

Smoak in Rochester held a barbecue Wednesday in its parking lot where they cooked up burgers, brats, and beer cheese soup in effort to bring a bit of creativity to their take-out service and take advantage of the 50 degree temperatures.

Smoak is a locally owned and operated BBQ restaurant in Rochester that just opened last December.

Opening its doors just before the COVID outbreak hit the U.S. -- and operating nearly entirely through take-out, has been a challenge for the owners.

Owner/Operator, Todd Jensen, explains, “Let's be honest for a big place like us to stay open just doing take-out is super tough but we're fighting to stay alive."

Smoak organized this outdoor BBQ to take advantage of the nicer weather.

Owners were hoping to give people something to do on a nice day and also get the business moving.

Residents are glad to be able to put their money toward helping local restaurants stay in business. One resident, Tim Metzger, explains “I know there's probably a lot of restaurants and other businesses that just aren't going to make it through. So whatever we can do to help out our local businesses and keep them strong, we need to do it."

Smoak owners say they are doing this commercial cookout because their customers love it.

Jensen believes putting his customers first will enable his business to survive this pandemic. He says, "I see the light at the end of the tunnel, I know it might be hard to see that light, but I can see it. It's out shining today, reminding us there are good times ahead."

Smoak plans to do more events like this to continue to help the restaurant thrive during the pandemic. Next week, Smoak will team up with Five West to support Paws And Claws Humane Society by donating a percentage of all proceeds made on take-outs Thursday.