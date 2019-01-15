Clear
Local restaurant deliver pizza to federal workers

Businesses in Rochester are stepping up to help those affected by the shutdown.

Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Time continues to march onward, we are 25 days into the partial government shutdown and federal employees have now missed one paycheck.
Local community members are stepping up and helping out like Pasquales Neighborhood Pizzeria.
Pasquale Presa co-owns the New York style pizzeria in the heart of downtown Rochester. Thousands of federal workers are working without getting paid amid the partial government shutdown and Pasquale couldn't imagine what federal workers are dealing with.
He recently delivered pizza to the federal medical center and to TSA workers at the Rochester International Airport.
Pasquale plans to keep deliver pizzas until the shutdown is over.

“It's the right thing to do. We decided to hopefully bring them a smile and get that 2 seconds or 5 minutes of you know what? Let's enjoy what we have right now,” he said.

Here are some other resources available in our area during the shut down.

-Channel One Food Bank, say they’re ready to aid federal workers going without pay.

-The volunteer group, Caring Acts of Kindness Everywhere, or CAKE, held a donation drive for families in the area working without pay due to the shutdown.

