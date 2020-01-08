Clear
Local reaction to Middle East conflict: 'I hope no war'

Rochester is a very diverse city with many of its residents coming from many different countries. KIMT News 3 wanted to see how people are reacting to the latest developments with Iran.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 6:01 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The country is on edge after an Iranian missile attack on U.S. military forces.

It was in response to a U.S. drone attack that killed a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday.

"The American people should be extremely grateful and happy," Trump said. "No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime."

Meanwhile in Rochester, people at Middle East Restaurant are watching news from back home to see what's next.

"I hope no war, that's my message," Mubarak Hagomer, from Sudan, said.

Anwar Sandoqah is from Jordan and owns the restaurant. He believes the death of Soleimani was a good thing.

"Qassem Soleimani very dangerous for Middle East," Sandoqah said.

The two expressed they appreciated President Trump's speech, and think the economic sanctions against Iran he proposed will help. That's because what's happening in one Arabic country impacts all of them.

"My message for America or for all worldly nations is for us to live in peace," Hagomer said. "You're going to live in this life once you know. You have to live happy. Happy with family, happy as a nation, happy... we're all human beings."

Nationally, administrations officials are back on Capitol Hill giving lawmakers classified briefings on Iran.

