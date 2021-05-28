Local race car driver Brandon Duellman inspires young boy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Limb Lab employee and race car driver is an inspiration to one little boy.

Race car driver Brandon Duellman has a fan in Shea.

"Visits us at the end of each night almost. He enjoys coming down, hanging out, and giving high fives. Hanging out with the trophy and cars and everything," says Brandon.

Shea's mom works at the racetrack where Brandon regularly races, meaning Shea gets to tag along and see Brandon.

The two met at Limb Lab, where Shea visits for his prosthetic leg.

"I mean it's really cool to see certain fans that just have so much excitement being able to watch, picking out their favorite drivers, cheering them on. That's pretty cool to see that you're essentially impacting their life in some way and almost being a role model to them," says Brandon.

Brandon has won one of five feature races so far at Deer Creek Speedway.