Local quilters make cloth masks to donate

Stewartville, MN - As Minnesota starts to reopen, many are going to be spending more time in public places. Governor Tim Walz is urging everyone to continue wearing masks when they're out and about.

Zion Mission Quilters, of Zion Lutheran Church, are making masks to donate not only to local organizations, but ortanizations all over the country. Most recently, they put their sewing skills to work making 120 masks for the Spirt Lake Reservation in North Dakota.

"Most of us in our quilting group are retired, and of course we're the group that's been told to kind of stay at home. And we're used to getting together, so we tried to come up with a project to do something that we could reach into the community and beyond and help," said Mission Quilter member Ellen Nelson.

In addition to the Spirit Lake Reservation, they've also donated masks to local senior living facilities, Olmsted Medical Center and the YMCA. They also made masks for all of the seniors who are part of their congregation. They plan to keep making the masks as long as their is a need.