Local priest shares response to second Catholic President, first since JFK

ROCHESTER, MN --- President Biden is now the second catholic president of The United States, the last being John F. Kennedy.

The President and Father Jerry Mahon of Co-Cathedral of St. John Evangelist Church in Rochester have more than just their religion in common -- they're both hoping that our nation can find some common ground.

When we began as a nation catholics were often persecuted.

In 1960 when President Kennedy was campaigning, there was a national fear the pope would run the United States.

Today in his inauguration speech, president Biden addressed the subject of unity.

Father Mahon tells KIMT he hopes our nation can move forward in unity and with a profound sense of respect for others.

He says "We don't need to be enemies of each other because we have differences. But we can have mutual respect and dignity about the destiny of the people."

Father Mahon says he appreciates Biden's respect for all religions and all people no matter their background as it is the liberty of our nation.

Mahon adds, "He's open to Christians of all denominations, he's open to our Jewish sisters and brothers, and our Islamic/Muslim sisters and brothers."

According to Father Mahon-- 80 million Americans practice catholicism.