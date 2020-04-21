Local pork processors feeling the pinch during pandemic: 'It's a livelihood for us, it's not just a job'

KIMT NEWS 3 - Local pork producers are feeling the pinch following several coronavirus outbreaks at meat processing plants.

Chris Sauer and his brother run Sauer Valley View Farms near Lewiston, Minn. They send their pigs to the Tyson Plant in Waterloo, Iowa.

With processing facilities facing COVID-19 outbreaks, the plants are not running at full capacity. That means local operations are getting backed up, causing them to make tough decisions and lose money.

"There's a ton of protein out here that needs to be harvested," Sauer said, "because if it doesn't get harvested it will be the end of all our farming operations, unfortunately."

Sauer says the pandemic may cause them to change their business model moving forward, which may include making direct pork sales to grocery stores and restaurants.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says they'll provide relief, but industry leaders and farmers including Sauer say it might not be enough given the losses.

"We're a family farm so it's a livelihood for us, it's not just a job," Sauer said. "And our whole system is tied together because we have a lot of families that work with us, so it's a lot bigger ripple effect than most people probably know."