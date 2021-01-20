Local politicians react to Biden becoming 46th president

A historic day. Congratulations, President Biden and Vice President Harris. I look forward to building a strong partnership and tackling the many challenges ahead, together.

Today I attended the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies for President Biden & Vice President Harris. I look fwd to working w them on behalf of the ppl of Iowa. @ United States Capitol https://t.co/7sG9NWnnih

. @KamalaHarris , the first African American, Asian American, and woman to become Vice President, is sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina on the Supreme Court. This is what breaking the glass ceiling looks like.

When I first came to the Senate, Kamala was one of the first people to reach out to me in real friendship. She made me pasta and bucked me up. She is warm, strong, smart.

Our grandson Ari will never know a world where a woman can’t be Vice President, or President.

