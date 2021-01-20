Local political activist inspired by new Vice President

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A young Rochester resident has already declared her candidacy for President in 2036.

Asha Aden decided to run way back when she was in 5th grade.

Aden says she was inspired when former President Barack Obama was sworn in because she saw someone who looked like her.

She says watching Kamala Harris take on her new role today is so inspirational.

Aden has dreams for the city of Rochester and the nation.

She is active in local politics here in Rochester.

Aden is passionate about the need for affordable housing and she also wants to start the conversation about affordable health care because we live in the Med City.

"Growing up, I didn't see a lot of people on TV who looked like me and if there were stories of people who looked like me, it honestly wasn't that great. So to have somebody as Vice President who is a member of my community, that is phenomenal. That shows young people today that it is possible to reach for your goals," says Aden.

She says she hopes Vice President Kamala Harris does great things, including making college more affordable and ensuring the gender wage gap shrinks or we get to the point where there is no disparity.

Harris is the first woman, first Black woman, and first person of South Asian-American descent in U.S. history to hold the second-highest office.