Local pharmacy working on getting vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn- After hospitals were given the vaccine, pharmacies are now waiting for when they can administer them to their customers. Just like CVS, Walgreens, and other pharmacy chain's, Hunt's is preparing for the shipments of the vaccine.

"Were trying to be getting invovled with everyone that has the vaccine coming to them and were hopefully included in their shipments so we do recieve some," explained the retailer's owner Philip Hommerding.

Hommerding has been in contact with Minnesota Department of Public Health, Olmsted County Public Health, and suppliers in hopes of having the innoculation availalble for his customers.

"It will come to retail pharmacies and other locations for more general public," said Hommerding. "Timeline for that is still up in the air but it will probably be a month or two before we get any doses for the general public."

The pharmacy is one of the local businesses in the area to have employees who tested positive for the virus before. Hommerding doesn't require his employees get vaccinated for the Flu but encourages it. While he waits for the vaccine to arrive, his pharmacy is continuing to help customers who test positive for the virus by offering delivery for their medications.