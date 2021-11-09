Local orthodontics office opens a donut shop!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While one wouldn't normally think that an orthodontist would promote sugary treats to their patients, Dr. Grant Collins of Collins Orthodontics wants to share his sweet tooth with the community!

Collins Orthodontics used to be located next to Dunn Brothers, and Dr. Collins said he loved the relationship the two businesses had...and the patients loved getting free coffee.

When the orthodontics practice bought land for their new location off of Jeremiah Lane, they knew from the start they wanted to open a coffee and donut shop - but for a cause.

"We have a program over at the Collins Orthodontics side that gives free braces to childhood cancer survivors," said Dr. Collins. "That started because we just saw a lot of families that were really struggling with finances that were from medical bills for the cancer treatment. We launched this program called the "Adopt a Shark Program" a few years ago and we thought the donut side could actually support that. Any purchase that you make from The Donut - the beverages or the donuts themselves - everything that we make goes toward that program."

The Donut will serve coffee and 16 different flavors of donuts, handcrafted by Rochester Master Chef Shari Mukherjee.

The shop will open in three phases. The first will be Nov. 19 for the dental community, then in December for Collins Orthodontics patients and families, and then soon after for the rest of the community.

Dr. Collins gave one friendly reminder.

"I'm not doing this to give people cavities," said Dr. Collins. "As long as you brush your teeth afterward, that's the most important thing. Don't let sugar set on your teeth and we're all good. I promise you guys, I enjoy sweets, as well. As long as you're having great oral hygiene you should be fine."

The Donut is also hiring! You can email TheDonutCareers@gmail.com with your name, hours of availability, and why you would want to work there.