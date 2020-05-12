Local organizations are partnering to provide healthcare workers with free meals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - COUNTRY Financial's Minnesota South Agency donated $750 to three local restaurants to provide free meals to those risking their own health for others.

One of those restaurants is Pappy's Place. Owner Sheila Pappas, said while this contribution is helping the business, it's more about being able to give back to the community. "We're very honored, we really are," said Pappas. "I'm a believer in you gotta give to get. So this company is certainly showing us this."

Pappas said this hits close to home for her. "We have our oldest daughter that's in the field over at Mayo Clinic and unfortunately, she's one of the ones caught up in the cut and pay. She's taking a huge cut in pay during this time, which is very, very sad," explained Pappas. "So absolutely, I know they will appreciate it, for sure."

The deal is one meal per person and it's only while supplies last, so it's first come, first serve. The other two restaurants COUNTRY Financial partnered with are Charlie's Eatery and Pub" on Wednesday and Victoria's on Thursday.