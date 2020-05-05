Local organizations are participating in Meet the Need MN

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Multiple organizations that work with people living with disabilities are teaming up to participate in the statewide initiative, Meet the Need MN.

Direct Support Professionals, or DSP's, make sure people living with disabilities are given the care and support they need. Cardinal of Minnesota, Bear Creek Services, Howry Residential Services and Hiawatha Homes are teaming up to hire more DSP's across Minnesota. Sky Royston with Cardinal of Minnesota, said DSP's are essential workers and care for people around the clock. He explained often times, this kind of work gets put at the tail end of consideration for long term healthcare. And now more than ever, it's crucial to make sure there are enough of these professionals to meet the demand. "It's having a big impact on our DSP's because we had to alter our staffing patterns to support them and making sure they're getting the care they need - all while really engaging them," Royston explained. "They are our friends, they're our allies, they are so important. Think about you or myself - you need that sense of purpose in your life."

Royston said their main focus right now is to make sure their clients are feeling valued - direct support professionals can tremendously help them with that. "I hope that after all of this is said and done, organizations like ours and day programs and health and human services is seen in a light that is so much more than what is was prior to this pandemic," said Royston.

The goal behind Meet the Need MN is to hire 1,000 direct support professionals. You can check out each organizations website if you'd like to apply.