Local organization teaches the community about gun storage safety

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With hunting season underway, Be SMART is teaching the community how to safely store a gun.

Around 15 people stopped by Mount Olive Lutheran Church on Sunday for a presentation. The presentation was aimed at parents, grandparents, and caregivers. Be SMART is an organization part of Moms Demand Action, a group that fights to protect people against gun violence.

"We just both feel very passionately about these gun deaths and injuries that are totally preventable. If the guns are stored securely, we're not having toddlers shooting toddlers, shooting themselves, shooting their parents," says Be SMART Lead Anne Suchmel. "We can reduce death by suicide because guns are lethal in suicides and especially when we're talking about impulsive teens."

According to Everytown For Gun Safety, this year alone there have been at least 288 unintentional shootings by children. 118 of those shootings resulted in death.

Local mother Kris Liedtke felt the presentation was eye-opening to ways people can keep their families safe.

"The thing that surprised me the most is not realizing that you don't talk to your kids friends parents and see if there are guns in the house," says Liedtke.

Regina Seabrook is also a mother who learned a lot from the presentation.

"I thought it was an excellent presentation. It was eye-opening because usually when we hear about gun safety, we hear just basic information that doesn't capture the realities of having small children in the home," says Seabrook.

Moms Demand Action will have a meeting on November 13. The meeting will be back at Mount Olive Lutheran Church and will focus on how to prevent gun violence in Olmsted County.