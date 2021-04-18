:Local organization collects trash in Chester Woods Park

EYOTA, Minn- A local organization spent their Sunday afternoon collecting trash at Chester Woods Park. Project MN Youth Outdoors did a park cleanup to dispose of litter that accumulated throughout the winter.

The organization's President Aaron Stevens tells KIMT News 3 he thinks more people have littered in the park during the pandemic.

"We have more people out," said Stevens. "This year, Chester Woods is free so it's been pretty busy all through winter, spring, and it's pretty littered."

Prior to the pandemic, the park was charging people $5 and $25 daily and annually to utilize it. It would also charge more depending on what the park would be used for.

In addition to making Chester Woods nicer, The organization had the cleanup to educate children how to give back to the environment and keep the park clean.

Project Youth MN Outdoors is also trying to make the park clean for its upcoming youth open water bass tournament in June.