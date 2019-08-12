Local orchard prepping for fall

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Fall is right around the corner, meaning it's almost time to break out the sweaters and jackets.

That could mean it'll be the perfect time to pick apples. One apple orchard received top honors from the University of Minnesota.

Sekapp Orchard is a family farm and apple orchard in Rochester.

The University of Minnesota gave the farm the title as "Olmsted County farm family of the year."

The farm has many acres of fruits and vegetables that's used to help those in need.

It's owner, Fred Kappauf, involvement with the community that got his farm this recognition.

“We do a lot of things out here we donate a lot to a lot of non profits and teachers and churches,” said Kappauf.

He's preparing for a busy fall season. He runs fun activities like wagon rides to get people into the fall spirit.

He tells KIMT the only thing that's left before the busy season is for the apples to ripen.

“There's no better apple than the one you pick right off the tree and take a bite of and put a smile on everyones face,” he said.

The orchard will be open in late August until December.