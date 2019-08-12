Clear

Local orchard prepping for fall

A farm was selected "Farm of the Year," by the University of Minnesota

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 7:51 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Fall is right around the corner, meaning it's almost time to break out the sweaters and jackets.
That could mean it'll be the perfect time to pick apples. One apple orchard received top honors from the University of Minnesota.

Sekapp Orchard is a family farm and apple orchard in Rochester.
The University of Minnesota gave the farm the title as "Olmsted County farm family of the year."
The farm has many acres of fruits and vegetables that's used to help those in need.
It's owner, Fred Kappauf, involvement with the community that got his farm this recognition.

“We do a lot of things out here we donate a lot to a lot of non profits and teachers and churches,” said Kappauf.

He's preparing for a busy fall season. He runs fun activities like wagon rides to get people into the fall spirit.
He tells KIMT the only thing that's left before the busy season is for the apples to ripen.

“There's no better apple than the one you pick right off the tree and take a bite of and put a smile on everyones face,” he said.

The orchard will be open in late August until December.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Warmer toward the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Breathing devices coming to Charlie Brown

Image

Local farm receives top honors

Image

2020 Census - Complete Count efforts

Image

Pools closing for season

Image

JD Scholten - Throwing Political heat?

Image

Arena construction progress

Image

Upgrade 2020 for Central Gardens

Image

Addressing homelessness in Austin

Image

August Volunteer of the Month

Image

MC Home Damaged by Explosion

Community Events