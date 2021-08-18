Local nursing home reacts to vaccine mandate for employees

President Joe Biden announced a vaccine mandate for nursing home staff on Wednesday.

The mandate is expected to go into effect next month, with the hope to stop the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

Roughly 60% of all nursing home employees are vaccinated.

KIMT Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said Biden's vaccine order is a textbook political move from the federal government.

"This is the stick approach, so if you do not do this, then you will get clubbed by the stick. The stick in this situation is coming from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)," Hardy said.

Rochester Edenbrook nursing home's corporate entity, Eden Senior Care, released a statement to KIMT regarding the vaccine order.

Below is their statement:

"We are excited to follow the new CMS mandates and do what is right to protect the health and well-being of our residents.”