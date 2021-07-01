Local north Iowa law enforcement taking to the air this holiday weekend

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa - The Iowa State Patrol and Howard County Sheriff's Office are taking to the air this holiday weekend.
They will be conducting a speed enforcement project on Highway 63 using their aircraft.
"Do you plan on flying this 4th of July weekend? We do!" they said in a social media post.
