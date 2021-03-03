Local nonprofit takes huge hit during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One in three nonprofits are in jeopardy of not surviving, according to a study done by Candid and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Bear Creek Services about how the pandemic is impacting the nonprofit.

Between staffing, having to readjust with fundraisers, and having to buy a bunch of new COVID-19 safety supplies, Bear Creek Services says the pandemic has definitely taken a toll.

The nonprofit serves individuals with developmental disabilities and brain injuries.

Pam Alberts says the organization has had to get creative during the pandemic, as they've had to dramatically increase staff.

"The people we support used to go out in the community for at least 8 hours a day. Now, we are filling the houses with 24-hour staffing of two or three people instead of 10 or 12 hours a day. So that's a huge hit on the budget," says Alberts.

Alberts says Bear Creek Services has spent about $50,000 on different safety supplies for COVID-19 during this pandemic.

Bear Creek Services's largest fundraiser will be held virtually this year on April 16th.

The nonprofit is partnering with Canadian Honker to sell appetizer boxes, wine, and a front row seat to a virtual concert.

The sign up for this event will be open Friday.