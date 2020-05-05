Local non-profit organizations need your help financially

KIMT NEWS 3 - Giving Tuesday Now is an emergency response to help non-profits organizations as they face the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

Although a global day, it coincides with a week-long virtual fundraiser in Minnesota called "Give at Home MN."

With revenues decreased at non-profits, your donations help bridge the gap so they can keep up with services and programs.

"If you're one of those people who have been so blessed, so lucky to not have had those negative impacts, think about the small ways in which you can help other people to get back on their feet," Rebecca Snapp with Rochester Salvation Army said. "Because if everybody does a very small little part and everybody plays that role, then we'll all recover and get back on our feet that much faster."

