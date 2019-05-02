Local newspapers asking for the community's support

KASSON, Minn. - The Dodge County Independent and the Steele County Times, two papers owned by the publisher, are asking for the community's support.

In December, the Star Herald and Byron Review ceased publication because it was no longer profitable.

Since then, employees at the Dodge County Independent and the Steele County Times say they've had 400 more subscribers and are covering Byron in their papers as well. Despite an increase in subscriptions, Rick Bussler, owner and publisher of the paper tells KIMT that other financial factors are putting stress on the newspapers. The cost of printing and postage have gone up and businesses such as Kasson's Shopko Hometown closing means there are less advertisers.

"It does take a lot to you know run a paper and it kind of takes a village you know its all about the community," says editor Alex Malm.

The papers are asking for readers to support their GoFundMe. Click here.

The Steele County Times' office is up for sale and Bussler says he would even consider selling the newspapers to someone who has the resources to keep them going, as he feels he has nearly exhausted his.