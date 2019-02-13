Local music store leaving downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The city of Rochester is growing as it strives to become a global destination for health and wellness. While a more active downtown can mean more customers and cashflow, it's not all good news for every Rochester business.

Long time music store, Welhaven Music Co. is packing up their instruments and moving out of the downtown.

The music store opened their doors over 50 years ago.

Why are they moving? Music store owner John Welhaven says this is a long time coming.

“We love being downtown Rochester but if people can't get here. What do you do?” he said.

The lack of parking is prompting this store to pack up and leave.

But it's a change to downtown that's bittersweet for musician Kevin Carey.

He remembers learning how to play the guitar in this building that's called downtown Rochester home for the last 50 years.

“There was a little room back there where I actually took lessons back in 1981,” said Carey.

The store will be merging with a Minnesota Music based music company, Music Mart.

The owner tells KIMT the store will be bigger with more instruments for musicians to choose from.

Patrick Seeb works for the Destination Medical Center and says downtown is always evolving.

“What is happening is that downtown is very active and very crowded and what we're seeing is certain kinds of businesses succeed in that environment,” said Seeb.

The new location will be on 3552 West River Parkway NW.

They're hoping to be in the new store by the spring.