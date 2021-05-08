Local motorcycle group director shares safety tips following this week's deadly crashes

ROCHESTER, Minn- May is off to a deadly start when it comes to crashes on Minnesota roads, especially for motorcyclists. Although they are fun to ride and a great way to get around, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, five people have died so far this month in crashes involving motorcycles. Eight have also died in the state so far this year compared to six in 2020.

"One is too many," said Charlie Milligan, the Director of Southeastern Minnesota Harley Owners Group. "At this time one of the big disadvantages is people are not aware of motorcycles."

Milligan thinks that people have not seen motorcycles for months. There are ways though to stay safe.

"The biggest thing you can do on a motorcycle is to make sure that you've taken a safety class," Milligan tells KIMT News 3. "Learn all the defensive moves."

He also believes the best thing motorcyclists can do is to try not to get into a situation where they can have a problem and to know their bikes well before the ride.

"A lot of people try to make a motorcycle do what it's not designed to do. If it's not designed to be a road racer, don't make it one."

Milligan recommends motorcyclists take a training course to better understand their bike and wear both a leather jacket and a helmet.