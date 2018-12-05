Local meat company donates over $120,000 to United Way of Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – It’s a time of giving, and employees at a local meat plant are doing just that.

Quality Pork Processors handed over a check to the United Way of Mower County for over $120,000.

Of their roughly 1300 employees, just under a thousand of them contributed to the fundraiser.

John Berglund, the campaign chair of QPP, said in four years employees have raised over half a million dollars.

“That just to me shows they care,” Berglund said. “They care about their neighbors and friends and just care about people in need from young children all the way to the elderly.”

It’s also money that some of the employees could be benefitting from.

“We have people coming in that don't speak the language and need some help getting started in the community,” Berglund said, “and United Way is there helping them. No doubt about it.”

The United Way focuses their resources on four areas: education, income, health and basic needs. The organization currently funds 56 programs through 25 partner agencies.