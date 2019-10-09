Local man wins Minnesota Pheasant Habitat Stamp Contest

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - We are just days away from the Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener, which is taking place in Austin.

Each year, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources holds a contest for artists to have their work appear on the Minneosta Pheasant Habitat Stamp. This year, the winner of the contest is from Albert Lea.

When you take a look around Mark Kness' Fine Art Gallery, it's obvious that he loves the great outdoors.

"Pheasant hunting is probably my number one sport," said Kness said.

Though he's won several stamp contests in the past, this is the first time he's won the Minnesota Pheasant Habitat Stamp Contest.

"It's very exciting," he said. "Basically, I just wanted to do something a little different. Most of my pieces in the past have been standing. I wanted to do a flying one. I wanted it to be looking up at them, so it's mostly sky. In the end I ended up putting in the silo and the windmill, just to kind of give it that nostalgic look," he said, describing his painting.

Kness is also looking forward to pheasant hunting season.

"Every hunter will tell you it's about the getting together as friends or family, the camaraderie. And if you bag some birds, that's always a bonus," he said.

The pheasant stamp validation for hunting is $7.50. It is required for pheasant hunters ages 18 to 64. For an extra 75 cents, you can receive the validation as well as the pictorial stamp, featuring Kness' painting, in the mail. It also is sold as a collectible. money from stamp sales goes to pheasant habitat management and protection.