Local liquor stores prepare for New Year's

With New Year’s Eve just days away, liquor stores are preparing to see an increase in business.

One local spot -- Woody's Liquor in Rochester -- tells KIMT they saw a huge increase at the start of the pandemic, but now business has stayed very steady.

The owner thinks because people are making less frequent trips, they are buying twice of what they normally would.

Woody’s Liquor Owner, Ed Campbell, says, “They're coming out, I think, less often and buying more when they do come... when they're here they buy more because obviously they can't go out to the bars and restaurants they have to stay home."

The liquor store is expecting to see a peak of people before the holiday.

Campbell adds, “People waited until the last day or two but when they came it was extremely busy the last couple of days before the last two holidays."

Woody's Liquor will be operating at normal hours on New Year’s Eve and day.