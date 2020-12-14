Local leaders weigh in on arrival of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Olmsted County

OLMSTED, CO., Minn. - Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has officially arrived in Olmsted County and health officials are getting ready to administer the first vaccines locally.

Olmsted Medical Center received it’s first shipment shortly before 7AM on Monday. OMC is one of three medical centers to receive the Pfizer vaccine in Minnesota. North Memorial and Sanford Health are the other two.

There are around 975 doses of the vaccine being held at OMC and the first shots are expected to be given in one week.

OMC says it’s following Minnesota Department of Health guidance and will vaccinate frontline health care workers first.

Olmsted County Public Health has been cooperatively planning for the arrival with OMC. Director Graham Briggs says the county is around 90% prepared to start receiving the vaccine when the time comes.

Briggs explained, “One of the things I think we're doing to plan is understanding there are things that will arise that are unplanned and not just be ready to make sure our sheriff's deputies are vaccinated and the people working health response are vaccinated when their time comes; it’s also understanding that we really need to see in the community who is being vaccinated and who is not being vaccinated and make sure we’re making it easily available for people who are interested in it as their time comes as well.”

Briggs went on to say this is a historic day that signals there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

He added, “The importance of today is the tone really changes and it allows us to start looking at the way out of this pandemic. The light at the end of the tunnel becomes more and more clear the more people we vaccinate in this community.”

However, Mayor Kim Norton says until the time comes when the vaccine is available to the community we all need to continue following CDC health guidelines.

Norton says that means we all need to social distance, wear masks and practice hand hygiene given many will have to wait months to get their first two shots.

She said, “These early ones are two dose vaccines and they’re several weeks apart and it take several weeks after that for them to be fully effective. So, we're looking at about six weeks of having to still protect our community so even those that are getting vaccinated aren't exposed.”

Norton does say once the vaccine is more available by this spring we can hopefully return to some sort of normalcy.