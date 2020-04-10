Local leaders sharing thoughts on CARES Act

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, is now the largest economic stimulus package in U.S. history, and local leaders are weighing on this monumental piece of legislation.

Iowa State Representative Sharon Steckman knows how crucial this legislation needed to be passed to help individuals recover from the economic ravages of the coronavirus pandemic. She's been hearing from her constituents on where to turn to for resources.

"I encourage people to send questions to my legislative website, and I'll do whatever I can to help them maneuver and everything."

She's in support of the act, though she is waiting to hear what the legislation will look like in full.

"It should bring in a lot of money for our schools and small businesses and the unemployed. All of it is very helpful, as long as it gets rolled out in a good way, quickly."

"When the legislation rolls out, we'll see...I'll know by how many people I'm hearing from and how well it helps and how well it doesn't."

Minnesota State Senator Carla Nelson is also in favor of the act.

"I live in a city full of many vibrant small business owners, and large businesses as well, and they're all struggling. It's very hard to pay for a mortgage and payroll, and operating expenses, if you don't have any customers. That's a challenge, and most businesses can't stand more than a couple of weeks of that."

As someone with small business experience in her family, she knows what it's like to feel uncertainty during this time.

One thing that she would like to see changed, however, is the speed in which certain funds are being distributed, particularly for unemployment.

"Whether they be the employers to keep their staff employed, or the employees who have been laid off. We've seen some of the funds are slow getting out the door, particularly those unemployment funds going out to those who are laid off."

"The most important resources are those that we can get out to Minnesotans, Iowans right now."

For those who are looking for encouragement, Nelson offers some advice.

"The most important thing is to know that we're going to get through this. These are challenging times, but Americans, Minnesotans, Iowans are resilient, and we're innovative, and we're kind and compassionate and hard workers."

The bill also sets aside about $58 billion for the airline industry, one of the hardest hit industries due to the pandemic, as well as $15.5 billion for SNAP, and $340 billion in aid for state and local government programs, including COVID-19 response efforts, grants to help law enforcement, social services and public health, as well as public schools and higher education.